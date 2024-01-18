Chantel Goes on Grecian Dream Date on ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day: The Single Life”!

Chantel goes on a Grecian dream date and tries to find ways to bond with her new love interest. She finally finds common ground after a few misses and believes it might be fate!

She tells him, “I like to learn languages, but Greek is hard… I probably will need a teacher.”

He insists, “He’s right here!” and gives her a little language lesson on the spot.

The conversation turns to Rome and Greece and Chantel asks about the Spartans from “The 300.”

When she learns they are from Greece, she gushes, “I love them! I’m such a fan!”

Her date then reveals he has a Spartan seal tattoo on his shoulder!

That’s when she declares, “Oh, my God, it might be fate.”