‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser, 50, Died by Suicide

Getty Images

Alec Musser died over the weekend at just 50 years old, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

Authorities tell TMZ that Musser’s passing was ruled a suicide from a gunshot to the chest.

The site reports that Musser and his fiancée Paige Press were at home in Del Mar, California, on Friday night. She went to bed and discovered Musser’s body in the morning. He was reportedly slumped over on their bathroom floor with a shotgun nearby.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office tells TMZ that 911 was called to the scene, where the “All My Children” star was pronounced dead.

TMZ broke the story over the weekend, and Press confirmed his passing without providing further details.

Musser was born April 11, 1973, in NYC. Among his very few acting credits, he played hunky Del Henry on over 40 episodes of "All My Children" (2005-2007), and also appeared on the series "Rita Rocks" (2009) and "Desperate Housewives" (2011).

The biggest movie in which he appeared was "Grown Ups" (2010), with Adam Sandler.