Television January 12, 2024
TLC's New Dating Show ‘Love in Translation’ Has a Big Twist!
Can love transcend language?
TLC's new dating show "Love in Translation" takes three American bachelors to paradise, where they are joined by twelve women from twelve different countries... who don't speak any English!
In a sneak-peek premiere clip, host Sangita Patel explains to the international women that they are getting translation devices to help them understand the host and the other women. But they WON'T have any translation help with the American guys they are meeting!
"Love in Translation" premieres Sunday, January 21, at 10pm ET/PT on TLC.