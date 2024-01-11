Michelle Keegan on Netflix Hit ‘Fool Me Once’ & That Twist! (Exclusive)

Vishal Sharma

“Fool Me Once” is the number one show on Netflix worldwide!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush chats with star Michelle Keegan (who is married to our Mark Wright!) about the series, which is based on legendary author Harlan Coben’s book.

Of the show’s popularity, Michelle described it an “absolute dream,” admitting, “I didn’t expect the response that it’s been given.”

Michelle was able to work with U.K’s finest, including Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley.

She shared, “Walking on set with Joanna Lumley was just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s playing my mother-in-law is just unbelievable.”

Keegan “read the book” before she started filming, saying, “The twist that Harlan writes at the end… he said it’s the biggest twist that he’s ever done, and it most definitely is.”

Michelle’s hubby took to Instagram to give her a shout-out for all her hard work on “Fool Me Once.”

Keagan is “still in a bit of shock” and “really emotional” over Mark’s loving post.