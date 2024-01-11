‘90 Day Fiancé’: Gino Gets Teary on Date with Jasmine (Exclusive Clip)

Gino sets up a romantic date for Jasmine in this exclusive clip from “90 Day Fiancé”!

The video starts with a confessional, as Jasmine says, “Gino has shown me nothing but love during this trip and how much he is willing to change… This is making me feel good about what Gino is willing to do for our relationship and my kids.”

During the date, Jasmine tells him she never imagined being with “someone like you,” telling him in the past she would date more “muscular guys,” but what she has with Gino is “real love.”

“I, myself, should feel more thankful for finding you and having you and all your love and all your support. I really need to learn from you, baby, because you are so kind. And I am so bitchy all the time,” which he agrees with.

She tells him, “I want to be a better person. I promise with my heart. I’m going to fight my emotions back, I’m going to try to be a better person. Even complaining about your family and not wanting them at my wedding…”

Gino then gets emotional and teary-eyed and Jasmine asks, “What happened, baby? Why are you crying?”