'Caddyshack' Beauty Cindy Morgan Found Dead at 69

Cindy Morgan, who played glamorous temptress Lacey Underall in the comedy classic "Caddyshack," was found dead at the end of last year, TMZ reports.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Morgan's roommate last saw her alive on December 19. Upon returning from a holiday vacation, the roommate received no response to a knock on Morgan's bedroom door and detected "a strong odor" coming from inside, so called 911.

Morgan was found dead inside her room. A county representative confirmed to the outlet that she had died of natural causes.

The actress was born September 29, 1954, in Chicago, and found her first on-camera work as an old-fashioned weather girl.

After doing radio and modeling work, she made her film debut in "Caddyshack," surrounded by superstars Bill Murray and Chevy Chase, as well as veterans Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight. Nonetheless, she made a lasting impression in the comedy.

She described her job playing Lacey as being all about making the male characters "sweat."

She also appeared as Lora and Yori in Disney's "Tron" (1982), and acted in such films as "American Gigolo" (1979) and "Galaxis" (1995).

On TV, she was a regular on "Bring 'em Back Alive" (1982-1983) and made appearances on "The Love Boat" (1981), "CHiPs" (1981), "Falcon Crest" (1982; 1987-1988), "Matlock" (1988 & 1989), and "The Larry Sanders Show" (1992).