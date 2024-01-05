Getty Images

Actor Christian Oliver has died at the age of 51.

On Thursday, Oliver and his two daughters, Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, were killed in a plane crash, along with pilot Robert Sachs. They were heading to Saint Lucia.

The small plane plunged into the sea after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport on Bequia, the largest island that is part of the country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean.

In a statement, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said, “Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance.”

All four bodies were recovered from the wreckage, but the cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

Just days ago, Oliver posted his last Instagram, which was in celebration of the new year. He wrote, “Let Love Rule. Wishing all of you the best for 2024!”

Oliver made his acting debut as Brian Keller on a season of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" in 1994. He appeared in the films The Good German” (2006) and “Valkyrie” (2008), and played Snake Oiler in 2008's “Speed Racer” (2008).

In 2020, he appeared on five episodes of the Al Pacino Nazi drama series "Hunters."

Oliver had wrapped production on his last film, “Forever Hold Your Peace,” just two weeks ago.

After hearing about his tragic death, his “Forever Hold Your Peace” co-star Bai Ling wrote on Instagram, “With tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed , including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean‘s. He was having holidays.”