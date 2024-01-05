‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Ashley & Manuel’s Heated Fight Over Money (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive “90 Day Fiancé” sneak peek!

In the clip, Ashley and Manuel get into a heated argument about finances… all in front of Manuel’s longtime friend Jonathan.

Manel tells Ashley, “I worry about others, you worry about yourself.”

The argument ends with Ashley getting up and leaving the scene. She tells producers, “He just hurt my f**king feelings.”

“He doesn’t feel supported by me,” Ashley adds. “All I am doing is supporting him.”

Ashley stresses that she provided the food, phone, and affection to Manuel. She said, “How else can you feel supported by me.”

Fighting back tears, Ashley notes, “I brought you here on my back with no co-signer. How are you going to sit here and say that you don’t feel supported by me? How are you gonna say that? It’s like disrespectful.”

In another part of the clip, Ashley expresses how upset she was that Manuel was “trying to dictate” her spending habits.