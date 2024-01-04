‘Sister Wives’ Wedding: Meet Christine & David’s Special Officiant! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive look at Part 1 of Christine Brown and David Woolley’s “Sister Wives” wedding special.

In the new clip, David opens up about finding his unicorn in Christine.

We also meet Corbin, David’s son-in-law, who is serving as their officiant.

As for why Corbin was picked as the officiant, David explained, “He married my son Dallas and Morgan… Christine and I thought it was a good fit for him to do it.”

Corbin was told that he couldn’t make “any inappropriate jokes.”

Corbin revealed what Christine wanted him to do for their wedding ceremony, saying, “She wanted it short, she wanted me to talk about my love for them and she wanted me to talk about finding love later in life.”

Along with feeling honored, Corbin emphasized, “They are the testimony to finding love later in life.”