Getty Images

Weeks after a split verdict was reached in his domestic assault case, Jonathan Majors is sitting down for his first TV interview.

Majors has remained quiet since the case ended, but he has decided to do share his side of the story in an interview with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, TMZ reports.

ABC told the outlet that the interview will air on “Good Morning America” on Monday.

Majors was found not guilty on two counts of assault and harassment, but guilty on two other counts of assault and harassment.

After the ruling, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry released a statement obtained by "Extra," saying, “It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.”

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him,” Chaudhry continued. “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

Chaudhry ended the statement, “Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

Majors’ Hollywood star was on the rise before he was arrested in March for the incident that led to the allegations.

The fallout from the allegations was swift — he was dropped from ad campaigns and movies. His latest film “Magazine Dreams” was getting Oscar buzz, but was shelved.