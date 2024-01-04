Netflix

“The Ultimatum” couple Treyvon Brunson and Riah Nelson are first-time parents!

On Wednesday, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Lailanni Brunson.

They wrote on Instagram, “SOOOOOOO IN LOVE! This has been an amazing journey for us. Seeing our little one come into the world healthy was the perfect way to end 2023."

They shared a pic of their bundle of joy in a swaddle and pink bow, adding, “Can’t wait to experience all of this next chapter 🩷.”

Riah broke the news that they were expecting in September. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Next Chapter: Motherhood. These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you."

Treyvon expressed his excitement for the little one, writing, “I fell in love with our little one as soon as I found out she was pregnant."

The couple celebrated the arrival of their first child at a baby shower in October. Treyvon posted a series of pics, writing, "Baby shower was a success 🩷🤎 Thanks to @adayawontforget for decorating. Everything turned out amazing 💍👶🏾."