Biggest Celebrity Splits of 2023

Getty Images

It was the year of the divorce, Hollywood-style!

“Extra” is breaking down some of the biggest splits of the year, from Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and more.

Kevin and Christine waged war as the summer came to a close, but a very public court battle ended with a very private and sudden settlement.

The details were kept secret, but the prenup to protect Kevin’s $400-million fortune is reportedly still in place.

It looks like Kevin has already moved on with singer-songwriter Jewel. TMZ posted photos of the two looking very cozy on an island getaway.

DailyMail.com reported that Christine is happy that Kevin has found a new relationship, even though it is bittersweet.

Moving on to music, Cardi B and Offset are dealing with a $100-million split. She recently confirmed their split in a video, saying, “I’ve been single for a minute now.”

Her confirmation came just weeks after he spoke with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about their holiday plans!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce has been a quiet one. He reportedly signed a prenup that would give him $1 million for every two years of their marriage. While Sam’s got some $5 million in his bank account, Britney’s got a catalogue of iconic hits and is worth an estimated $75 million.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s divorce has also been civil. Her fellow “AGT” judge Howie Mandel is playing matchmaker for future dates, recently telling “Extra” that that he’s like “her Bumble.” Howie confidently shared, “I think there are a couple prospects.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner currently have a temporary custody agreement for their kids through the early part of the year.