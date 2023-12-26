'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Found Dead in Suspected Suicide Amid Drug Investigation

Getty Images

Lee Sun-kyun, who played Dong Ik in the 2019 Oscar-winning film "Parasite," was found dead Wednesday, December 27, in South Korea amid an investigation into his alleged drug use.

He was 48.

According to Reuters, the actor was found unconscious with charcoal briquettes in a car at a Seoul park in the morning. His wife had reported to police that he had fled their home after leaving an apparent suicide note.

He had been charged with suspicion of using marijuana and psychoactive drugs in October.

South Korea's drug laws are remarkably restrictive, and can lead to up to 14 years behind bars. Even marijuana is a serious offense.

Lee had been questioned multiple times by police over an incident in which he claimed to have been tricked into using drugs by a woman who he said later blackmailed him.

Along with his work in "Parasite," the late SAG-winning actor was known for the films "Helpless" (2012), "All About My Wife" (2012), and "A Hard Day" (2014).