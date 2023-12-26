Movie Mania! IMDb’s Most Popular Films of 2023

IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Movies of 2023!

To no surprise, “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” aka “Barbenheimer,” were on top of the list!

Several blockbusters made the list, including “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Check out the full list below!

Top Movies of 2023