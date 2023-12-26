Television December 26, 2023
Binge-Watching! IMDb’s Most Popular TV Shows of 2023
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 TV Shows of 2023!
Pedro Pascal’s hit show “The Last of Us” led the pack this year. Perennial hits like “Succession,” “Black Mirror,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Bear,” and “Ted Lasso” made the list too, with new series like “Ahsoka,” “One Piece,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and “Gen V” rounding out the Top 10.
Check out the full list below!
Top Series of 2023
- “The Last of Us”
- “Ahsoka”
- “Succession”
- “Black Mirror”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “One Piece”
- “The Fall of the House of Usher”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “The Bear”
- “Gen V”