Jesse Tyler Ferguson Gets Into the Espresso Martini Spirit with Absolut & Kahlúa This Holiday

“Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson is getting ready for the holidays with a little help from the dynamic duo Absolut and Kahlúa.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Jesse, who will be serving Absolut and Kahlúa espresso martinis, his “go-to holiday drink.”

According to a Quantilope Espresso Martini Survey done in September, 91% of espresso martini drinkers have the urge to order one when they smell espresso or coffee in a bar.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the espresso martini, Absolut and Kahlúa released a fragrance called Blend No. 83.

Jesse is “really excited” about the fragrance, noting, “We have the world’s first espresso martini perfume [by Absolut & Kahlúa].”

For espresso martini recipes, visit EspressoMartini.com.