Travis Kelce Raves About ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift After She’s Booed in Boston

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs played the New England Patriots.

Days after the game, Kelce is sharing his thoughts on the Gillette Stadium crowd’s reaction to his famous girlfriend.

In the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis told his brother Jason, “They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors.”

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen,” Travis went on. “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was f**king screaming their tail off for her.”

Travis admitted he was “trying to keep it cool” and joked that he was doing his best not to “show [my] cards.”

Overall, Travis called it “fun,” adding, “Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she’s played at. So, for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that.”

Taylor was at the game with her father Scott, who wore a “swaggy vintage” Chiefs sweater.

Travis commented, “Mr. Swift [was] in full Chiefs gear. It’s kind of looking real nice on him… He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself.”