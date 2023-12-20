‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ashley on Her Brujería, Therapy with Manuel & Hiccups to Come (Exclusive)

Instagram

“90 Day Fiancé” star Ashley Michelle and her fiancé Manuel are getting closer to potentially saying “I do.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chats with Ashley, who admitted she is a little overwhelmed.

She explained, “I’ve worked so hard for this relationship, and we’ve come so far to get the K1 visa approved and now he’s here and it’s like all these years of working for this relationship is, like, jumped down to a few months because we only have 90 days to get married.”

Ashley also opened up about slowly introducing Manuel to her brujería. She said, “I do psychic readings for people, and sometimes I connect with people’s past loved ones… I just figured I would handle him the same way I handle anyone els, that’s inquisitive about what I do and go from there.”

Ashley noted that people have to watch the show to see if Manuel has come around to it.

She also weighed in on their issues surrounding him sending remittances home, as well as their experience going to therapy — after which Manuel called her and the therapist clowns!

Of the remittances, Ashley said, “I started to put things together and to recognize that there’s more on his mind than just his two children. There’s like more people on his mind… the non-clarity is where my shock value came in because we hadn’t really had these conversations around, like, how the bills work back in his home country… These were conversations that I wasn’t privy to… What you all are seeing is these conversations play out in real time.”

When asked about Manuel’s negative reaction to therapy, Ashley rolled her eyes, saying, “He has a mouth on him. I am very aware of that. I wasn’t pleased when I saw it, that’s for sure, and there were definitely things that got lost in translation in the moment that I didn’t pick up until I’m watching it.”

Ashley believes that Manuel is “underestimating the value of therapy, saying, “He needs a therapist because he needs to learn how to communicate.”

Ashley also teased some “spicy hiccups” still to come in their journey, as well as “more tears.”