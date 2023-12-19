Are Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Thinking About Marriage?

Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are in a serious relationship, but could it lead to marriage in the future?

During a Q&A session on their latest “Amy & T.J podcast,” Amy revealed, “It’s under consideration.”

She explained, “Here’s what I would say. We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So, whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don’t know, button on it.”

The couple isn’t “rushing” to the altar though. She said, “But there is something, I get it, it’s this thing that I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It’s on the table.”

T.J. joked that he is going to give a “tiny box” as a Christmas present to Amy. He quipped, “I want to marry you, in part, because you’re 50 and I’m 46. And I’m very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid.”

Amy replied, “Thank you for noting the age difference.

T.J. said, “Everyone knows that!”

The two are currently navigating a “complicated” situation with the holidays.

T.J. has a daughter with ex-girlfriend Marilee Fiebig, while Amy has two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Amy commented, “I think a lot of people are in this situation. Everyone would love a nuclear, traditional family and one divorce is hard enough trying to figure that out. Two divorces is even more complicated.”

“I think we’re trying to do what our kids would like us to do, I think we’ve let them lead the way until now. I don’t think there’s a playbook or a handbook for this,” Robach went on. “But we will spend time together [over the holidays]… We don’t have the exact plan in place. We’re trying to figure it out. We’re both going to be here in New York and our daughters are going to be here in New York, so we will piece it together.”

Marilee is also now dating Amy’s ex, Andrew Shue. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the two were recently seen packing up his car before a weekend getaway.

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who discussed the relationship.

Carlos shared, “They are dating. Multiple sources have confirmed to me that they have been dating for at least six months.”