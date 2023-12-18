Taylor Swift Gets Angry at Travis Kelce No-Call

Getty Images

On Sunday, Taylor Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at a Chiefs game against the New England Patriots.

Swift was intensely watching the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, even getting animated over a no-call involving Kelce, who missed a pass from Patrick Mahomes as Myles Bryant defended him.

During the play, Kelce threw up his hands as he looked at the referees, who did not call a pass interference on Bryant.

The cameras panned to Swift, who was seen yelling at the field in a clip posted by ESPN.

Despite the no-call, the Chiefs were victorious, beating the Patriots 27-17.

Swift was joined in a private suite by her dad Scott Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Alana Haim.

At one point, Scott even shared Taylor’s birthday cake with nearby fans in a video posted on TikTok.