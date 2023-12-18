Norman Lear’s Cause of Death Revealed

NBCUniversal

Earlier this month, TV legend Norman Lear died at the age of 101.

Now, his death certificate has been released. The doc obtained by TMZ, revealed that he died from cardiac arrest. Congestive heart failure has been listed as a contributing factor.

In December, Lear’s death was confirmed to The New York Times by his family spokeswoman.

His family said in a statement, “Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being.”

“I loved Norman Lear with all my heart,” Rob Reiner, who played Mike "Meathead" Stivic on Lear's iconic "All in the Family," tweeted. “He was my second father."

As the father of TV sitcoms, Lear's contributions to television are incalculable. His productions blended humor with drama, sometimes offering laugh-out-loud water-cooler moments, other times surprising with gritty realism.