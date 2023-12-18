Celebrity News December 18, 2023
Listen to the First-Ever Hip Hop Song About Christmas in L.A.
Crewest Studio, a mission-driven arts media company, has released the first hip hop record about Christmas in L.A.
The free-to-download song “Christmas in L.A.” features L.A.’s legendary Grammy-nominated emcees Aceyalone and Myka 9 of Freestyle Fellowship, 2Mex, and the Godmother of L.A. Hip Hop, Medusa.
Grammy award winners Ozomatli’s Raul Pacheco and Asdru Sierra are also on the track.
Check out the song here!