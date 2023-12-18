Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News December 18, 2023

Listen to the First-Ever Hip Hop Song About Christmas in L.A.

Crewest Studio, a mission-driven arts media company, has released the first hip hop record about Christmas in L.A.

The free-to-download song “Christmas in L.A.” features L.A.’s legendary Grammy-nominated emcees Aceyalone and Myka 9 of Freestyle Fellowship, 2Mex, and the Godmother of L.A. Hip Hop,  Medusa.

Grammy award winners Ozomatli’s Raul Pacheco and Asdru Sierra are also on the track.

Check out the song here!

