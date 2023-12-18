Getty Images

On Monday, a verdict was reached in Jonathan Majors’ domestic assault trial.

The verdict was split. Majors was found not guilty on two counts of assault and harassment, but was found guilty on two other counts of assault and harassment.

Hours before the verdict was read, Jonathan was seen arriving to court with his girlfriend Meagan Good and his sister, who were there to support him.

Days ago, deliberations began after three weeks of testimony. Jonathan’s then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a car in March.

Jurors were shown surveillance video from that night. According to prosecutors, it showed Majors manhandling Jabbari, but the defense argued he was running away from her because she allegedly started the attack.

Prosecutors also showed an injury to Grace’s injury and video of officers finding her inside the closet of the apartment that she shared with Jonathan after he called 911.

During the trial, Jabbari took the stand, but Majors did not.

Majors’ Hollywood star was on the rise before he was arrested in March for the incident that led to the allegations.