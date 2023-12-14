Comedian Kenny DeForest Dies at 37 Following Accident

Getty Images

Kenny DeForest has sadly died following an accident last week. He was 37.

Deadline reports he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Brooklyn on December 8.

A GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills revealed, “Kenny underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed at Kings County Hospital.”

The page was later updated to say, “Kenny died on Wednesday December 13th at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family, and friends. Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life.”

DeForest appeared on late night shows like “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” as well as shows like “Tales from the Trip” and “MTV Decoded.”

He released his debut comedy album “B.A.D. Dreams” in 2017, and the special “Kenny DeForest – Don’t You Know Who I Am?” in August 2023. It is now available on YouTube.

Following his death, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” tweeted, “Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young. His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out. As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy- always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next.”