André Braugher, who played Capt. Raymond Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Det. Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died Monday at just 61 years old.

His rep confirmed his death to Page Six, sharing that he died after “a brief illness.”

Following the news, his “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-stars took to social media to honor Braugher.

Terry Crews, wrote on Instagram, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,"

He continued, "This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

Joe Lo Truglio shared, So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami.”

Lo Truglio went on, “I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔”

Actress Chelsea Peretti posted, “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔.”

Melissa Fumero shared a photo of Holt's desk on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Nine Nine Forever.”

Other celebrities to pay tribute included André’s “Poseidon” co-star Josh Lucas, who wrote, “The great Andre Braugher passed away today. He was one of the first actors I ever worked with. And years later we did Poseidon together. I saw him perform Shakespeare in the Park and it was beyond memorable. It was an early preview and towards the end during his monologue as Henry V he just stopped. Dead stop. Silence. He put his head down and clearly we all realize he had forgotten his lines. The pause lasted what seemed an eternity and then like lightning he whipped his head up and exploded with greatness, word perfect. It was a performance I will always remember. He was an actor and man I always deeply respect. Rest in Peace Andre.”

"Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Shonda Rhimes also shared, "I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well.”

Braugher was born July 1, 1962, in Chicago. After making his film debut in “Glory” in 1989 and his TV debut in a series of “Kojak” movies, he was a regular on several series, most famously “Homicide: Life on the Street” (1993-1998) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2013-2021).

He was also a series regular on “Gideon’s Crossing” (2000-2001), “Hack” (2002-2004), “Men of a Certain Age” (2009-2011), and “Last Resort” (2012-2013), and guested on such shows as “House” (2009-2012), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2011-2015), and “The Good Fight” (2022).

Along with stage work, he appeared in a number of feature films after “Glory,” including “Striking Distance” (1993), “Primal Fear” (1996), “Get on the Bus” (1996), “City of Angels” (1998), “Thick as Thieves” (1999), “Frequency” (2000), “Duets” (2000), “A Better Way to Die” (2000), “Poseidon” (2006), “The Mist” (2007), “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007), “Passengers” (2008), “Salt” (2010), “The Baytown Outlaws” (2012), “The Gambler” (2014), and “She Said” (2022).