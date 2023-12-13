'90 Day Diaries': Watch the Fiery New Season Trailer! (Exclusive)

“Extra” has your exclusive first look at the new season of “90 Day Diaries”!

Featured couples this season include Patrick and Thais, Kara and Guillermo, Steven and Olga, Ed and Liz, Elizabeth and Andrei, Ari and Bini, Brandon and Julia, Tom and Caesar, David and Annie, Jenny and Sumit, Emily and Kobe, and Fernanda and Noel.

The trailer features Emily and Kobe trying to spice up their sex life with a trip to an adult store. Jenny is also spicing things up in the kitchen with Sumit. While Patrick and Thais are experiencing joy with their baby girl, Fernanda and Noel are mulling over a breakup.

We also see Kimberly declare that it's time for her to "move on"... and then set fire to a photo of Usman!