Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are putting their love on display.

Patrick Regan, a celebrity barber, shared a sweet pic of Swift giving Kelce a giant kiss on the cheek.

In the photo, Travis smiles as he holds Taylor’s arm. She closes her eyes and smooches his cheek, with her hand on his other cheek.

Regan wrote in the caption, "Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️ I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game 🏈.”

The post also included pics and videos from the day, including one that appears to be Travis greeting fans as he drives up to Arrowhead Stadium ahead of his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Swift was spotted at the game rooting for the Chiefs alongside Kelce’s mom Donna. The team lost to the Bills.

Meanwhile, according to a source at Us Weekly, Travis is getting ready to throw “the best party possible” in NYC for Taylor as she turns 34 on December 13.