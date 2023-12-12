Scott Eastwood & His Dog Josey Are Gearing Up for the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin

Scott Eastwood is following in his famous dad’s footsteps from his latest blockbuster “Fast X” to fan favorite “Fury” with Brad Pitt.

His acting chops aren’t the only thing Scott inherited from Clint Eastwood, the 37-year-old also has a love for the outdoors and pets, especially his dog Josey.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Scott, who said, “We love dogs, we’re a big dog family.”

Sharing a bit about his pup, Eastwood added, “I wanted a small dog that I could travel with, that I could take to these film sets, take her around the world.”

Now, they are gearing up to celebrate the 2023 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin.

He said, “Royal Canin’s doing this really cool thing this year… they’re having owners submit their dog’s unique abilities, which I think will be fun to watch.”

Submissions are open through Friday, December 15, 2023. For a chance to have your dog featured during the championship broadcast, submit a video of your dog using the hashtag #RoyalCaninUniqueAbilities and tag @RoyalCaninUS on Instagram.

The AKC National Championship Dog Show presented by Royal Canin airs Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 2 PM ET on ABC.