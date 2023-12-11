The Perfect Gift for the Plant Lover Who Can't Keep Plants Alive

For those of us with someone in their life who can’t keep a house plant alive, Fiori Sempre is the perfect gift this holiday season, a new luxury faux floral brand offering stems that look, feel, and smell like real flowers.

Fiori Sempre was born after founders Roni and Adele took a romantic holiday to Italy, with an especially memorable visit to Lake Como. They were enchanted by all the blooming greenery, in a place where the mild weather keeps it always green, and that's how Fiori Sempre — "forever in bloom" — came to be.

"As a symbol of our everlasting love we wanted to create elegant florals that would not only last as long as our memories together but also have a scent that embodies the feeling of elegance and luxury," said Roni and Adele.

The Enchanted Purple Orchid is a bold purple that will add a pop of color to any space for a sophisticated statement. The Pure Bliss White Orchid can be used to create a variety of looks, from modern and sleek to traditional and cozy. The versatile white can be paired with any other color, making it a great choice for those who want an enduring look.

The faux orchids offer the same luxurious effect of real flowers, right down to the scent, without the hassle of required upkeep or the cost of repeated purchases.

Both varieties come with three stems for $99, available on both FioriSempre.com and Amazon.

“In each Fiori Sempre box we chose to include three beautiful stems representing our three lovely grandchildren. Our legacy of love, everlasting beauty, and grace," said Roni and Adele. "We share our story in hopes that it sparks you to be forever in love, forever in bloom."