‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Kat Izzo & John Henry Spurlock End Engagement

ABC Television

Three days after the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” aired, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock have called off their engagement.

In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram, “With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation. While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

On the finale, John Henry popped the question to Kat. Before the proposal, he said, “I’ve always kind of trusted my gut and I feel like in life that it’s helped me at times. Right now, my gut is telling me that it’s too soon — a lot of what ifs, is this real. But right now, I’m gonna try something a little different and follow my heart today.”

He added, “My heart’s telling me that you are amazing, you are what I’m looking for. I really do see a future with you, and I’m not falling in love — I am in love with you too. That being said, Kat, will you marry me?”

Before he got down on one knee, Kat told John Henry, “It’s because of you that I’m standing here right now, happy and incredibly at peace. I am fully and wholeheartedly in love with you.”

The breakup comes just a few days after “Bachelor in Paradise” couple Kylee Russell and Aven Jones called it quits, due to infidelity.

Over the weekend, Kylee wrote on her Instagram Story, “Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities."

She added, “This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together.”