Leona Naess Returns to Music with ‘Tailspin’

Laura Bailey

Singer-songwriter Leona Naess rose to fame with infectious pop songs like “Charm Attack” and beautiful ballads like “Ballerina.”

After taking a break to focus on family, the critically acclaimed songstress is back in a big away with her new single “Tailspin,” which she said is a song about “being head over heels.”

Check out the music video here!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte recently spoke with Leona’s talented stepsister Tracee Ellis Ross at the “American Fiction” premiere in Los Angeles, where she showed major support.

Tracee commented, “She’s so talented and such a gift. Now, she’s back doing music again. Her kids are grown.”

"Extra" Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler is also raving about Leona, saying, “Leona has always been one of my fave artists, blending pop smarts with an indie earthiness all featuring her gorgeous and unique voice – her new music is something to be very excited about.”

There is more music coming soon from Leona, and a full album is rumored to be on the way!