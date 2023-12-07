Television December 07, 2023
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmine & Gino Go on Vacation in Miami! (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive “90 Day Fiancé” clip of Jasmine and Gino’s getaway!
The pair travels to Miami for a vacation, and Jasmine instantly feels at home in the new city, sharing in a confessional, “I believe Miami is the place where I belong here in the United States. I could easily fit in. It felt amazing. It is like living the American dream in a Latin American way.”
As they drive around, Jasmine, who is from Panama City, says, “I can’t believe it. This is like my country.”
“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.