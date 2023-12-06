Taylor Swift is spilling on her romance with Travis Kelce!

Swift was just named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year and opens up in the cover story.

Looking back, Swift reveals, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

She added, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift created a frenzy when she attended one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games back in September. The 33-year-old revealed, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since then, Taylor has attended several games, and Travis traveled to Argentina to see her Eras show.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Taylor’s appearances at the Chiefs’ games has caused quite a hubbub, but she says, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

The Grammy winner insists, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift added, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Taylor also looks back at her fallout with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after the release of his song “Famous” in 2016.

She had claimed he used a vulgar lyric about her without her consent, and Kim later released a recorded phone call claiming it proved Swift did approve.

Now, Swift tells Time it felt like a “career death,” adding, “Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me.”

According to Taylor, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

She continued, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Taylor eventually rose from the ashes releasing her famous “Reputation” album in 2017.