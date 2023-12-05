Rufus Sewell Engaged to Much Younger GF Vivian Benitez

Getty Images

“The Diplomat” star Rufus Sewell, 56, is taking the next step in his relationship with actress girlfriend Vivian Benitez, 26!

Rufus has popped the question to Vivian.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Vivian announced their engagement with photos of her diamond sparkler!

She wrote on Instagram, “Till death (or him continuing to walk on bathmats with his outside shoes) do us part.”

Just a day before the engagement announcement, Vivian posted a photo of herself in Rome, making it seem like the proposal may have happened there!

The pair have been together for nearly five years.

In February 2020, Vivian celebrated their relationship with a pic. She wrote, “1 year of being in love has really taken my personality hostage. pray for its safe return.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A year later, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the “Old” New York premiere.