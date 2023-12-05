‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

New details have been released about “Extreme Weight Loss” star Brandi Mallory’s sudden death.

TMZ has obtained her autopsy report, which reveals that she died from “complications of obesity.”

The document states, “It is my opinion that Brandi E. Mallory died of complications of obesity, [which] was considered a significant condition contributing to the death.”

The report cites Mallory’s weight, enlarged heart, and prediabetic issues as contributing factors.

Trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol were found in Mallory’s system at the time of her death, according to the report. However, the coroner doesn’t believe that either factored into her death.

Mallory’s death has been ruled natural.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Mallory’s body was found in a car in a Chipotle parking lot in Atlanta.

According to an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by the site, Brandi was seen on surveillance video pulling into the parking lot at 5:53 p.m. on November 8.

The 40-year-old walked into the restaurant and then left with her meal. The makeup artist reportedly got back in her car but never left.

The site adds that the owner of a nearby deli first noticed her lone car in the parking lot the next morning and saw a woman inside. He believed she was sleeping. The man became concerned when the car was still there later in the day.

Brandi starred on Season 4 of “Extreme Weight Loss,” and opened up to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about her experience back in 2014.

Mallory explained that a sorority sister had died of a heart attack, saying, “That scared me. When my sorority sister passed, I started to live in fear about when my time would come.”