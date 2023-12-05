Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Are Dating (Report)

Getty Images

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ex-spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are reportedly dating!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who discussed the dating reports.

Carlos shared, “They are dating. Multiple sources have confirmed to me that they have been dating for at least six months.”

He added, “I’m told that the heartbreak is over and everybody has moved on.”

According to Carlos, Andrew and Marilee “bonded over the alleged cheating. I’m told it was very traumatic and the connection just got stronger.”

Andrew and Marliee have not commented on the dating reports.

The news comes as Amy and T.J. premiered their “Amy & T.J” podcast, in which they discussed their relationship and denied cheating allegations.

The former “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors were married to other people when their romance was made public. They eventually lost their jobs. Now, they are setting the record straight, revealing they were actually both mid-divorce.

T.J. summed it up, “We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other.”

Holmes explained the timeline, saying, “November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed… To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Robach added, “Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces.”

Amy noted the first photo was taken November 10, and said that her ex-husband Andrew Shue “had already moved out the house three months earlier.”

T.J. recalled being photographed outside a building where he had been residing alone since the summer, calling it further proof “I was out of my marriage” to Marilee.

Amy continued, “Everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off early August… T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself, but it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn’t know that either one of us was getting divorced.”