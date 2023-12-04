Getty Images

Two months later, more details have been released about soap opera star Billy Miller’s death.

In his autopsy report obtained by Radar Online, it was revealed that Miller was found dead in his bathtub “with an apparent gunshot wound to the head” in September.

According to the report, first responders located “multiple letters indicating suicidal intent” and a “revolver” in his right hand.

At the time of his death, Miller had “cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine,” in his system.

Miller died just days after turning 44.

After his death, Miller’s mother Patricia Miller released a statement, telling Soap Opera Digest, “He fought a long, hard, valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends, and his fans, but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

Seeming to reference false reports that he suffered a stroke, she added, “The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were, but they just aren’t.”

Patricia also thanked Billy’s fans, writing, “I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller… We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss.”

Miller was best known for his roles in soap operas. He played Richie Novak on “All My Children” from 2007-2008, then Billy Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" (2008-2014) and Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on "General Hospital" (2014-2019).

“Extra” spoke with Michelle Stafford, who worked with Billy on the two latter shows.

Calling him an “extraordinary actor,” Michelle shared, “It was so great to be in scenes with [him], so creative and inventive as an actor, like a true talent. Not only that, so much charisma. The coupling of great talent and charisma is quite something.”

When asked if she knew of Billy’s struggles with manic depression, Stafford answered, “I just knew Billy on an aesthetic level… What I knew of Billy is how much he loved his family... and how important his family was to him, and him being a Texas boy, that was very much a part of him.”