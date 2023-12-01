“Extra” has an exclusive look at the dramatic “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” Season 5 tell-all reunion.

Former “90 Day” couple Jenny and Sumit join to weigh in on Kimberly and TJ’s relationship, and things quickly get heated between Kimberly and Jenny!

Jenny called out Kimberly for being “unappreciative of everything” and said it “broke my heart” that Kimberly said that she hated India. Kimberly responded to Jenny, saying, “Your opinion doesn’t matter to me.”

Jenny commented, “Your opinion doesn’t matter to me either… Respect India or don’t be here!”

When Kimberly replied, “I don’t want to, darling,” Jenny yelled, “Don’t call me darling! I am not your darling!”

While Kimberly laughed, Jenny emphasized, “Keep your ass in America… You can laugh all you want, but you know what? You are a very entitled, spoiled little brat.”

Kimberly shocked everyone by calling Jenny the “c” word.

The clip ends with Kimberly and Jenny wanting to meet each other face-to-face.