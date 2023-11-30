Country Star Brett Eldredge Brings Holiday Cheer to His Glow Tour with Help from Lowe’s

Every holiday season country crooner Brett Eldredge aka “Mr. Christmas” is guaranteed to have you rockin’ around the Christmas tree.

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis caught up with the star during rehearsals for his 10-city Glow tour to talk about the holidays and how décor sponsor Lowe’s helped him bring the Christmas spirit and style to all his sets.

He told Alecia of the season, “This is my favorite time of the year… I love the tradition, and so when I get to sing this music, it feels like I get to bring that back.”

Brett added that his Glow tour will be the “biggest it’s been yet,” calling it a “magical experience” that will feature a “huge orchestra onstage.”

The tour will have all the bells and whistles, thanks to some magic from Lowe’s.

Eldredge said, “They help bring the vision alive.”