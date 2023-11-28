Getty Images

A coroner’s report is revealing a surprising new detail about the death of “My Sister’s Keeper” actor Evan Ellingson.

Previously, TMZ reported Ellingson was discovered dead earlier this month in his bedroom at a sober living home in San Bernardino County, California.

Ellingson’s father Michael told the outlet that he had battled drug problems in the past, but was doing better lately, which made his death shocking to his family.

According to People magazine, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's coroner now lists the 35-year-old’s manner of death as an "accident.”

Abigail Breslin starred alongside Evan in “My Sister’s Keeper” in 2009 and remembered him on Instagram following his passing.

The actress wrote, “Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper. Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull 😂) and he was energetic and the life of the party.”

Breslin said while they didn’t keep in close contact after the movie, she shared, “he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with.”

Sending a message to the actor, she closed with, “Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana.”

Aside from “My Sister’s Keeper,” Evan recurred on “CSI: Miami” (2007-2010) as Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso’s character Lt. Horatio Caine. Other TV credits include “Mad TV” (2000 & 2002), “General Hospital” (2001), “Titus” (2001-2002), “That Was Then” (2002), “Bones” (2005), and “24” (2007).