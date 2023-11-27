‘Bachelor’ Alum Ben Flajnik Secretly Marries in San Francisco

Instagram

More than 10 years after he starred on “The Bachelor,” Ben Flajnik is married!

Over the weekend, Ben announced that he secretly tied the knot last month.

Along with posting a wedding photo, he wrote on Instagram,“Last month, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family I married my best friend and it was the most incredible day of my life. Tears and laughs were had and I’ve never felt so present with another person in my life. I’m so grateful to do life with you and thank you for your unwavering love and support."

He did not tag or name his bride.

Ben and his mystery bride wed at Mission San Francisco Solano.

On the 16th season of “The Bachelor,” Ben proposed to Courtney Robertson, but they split a year later.

At the time, they released a joint statement, saying, “After meeting over a year ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship. The ups and downs weighed heavily on us both and ultimately we started to grow apart because of the distance, time apart, and our need to focus on our respective careers."

“We have nothing but the utmost respect for each other, and both feel this is the right decision," they added. "We continue to remain friends and will support each other in future endeavors. Thanks to everyone for your love and support, it's been quite a ride."

In 2015, Courtney released her memoir “I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain,” detailing their relationship and split.

Years ago, Ben admitted that he was “not happy” with her book. During an appearance on Us Weekly’s podcast “Here for the Right Reasons,” he said, “I didn’t read the book. I flipped through it. People do things for different reasons — who knows, you know, what she was going through at the time. We’ve since made amends. We’re fine. We’re cool. We didn’t speak for probably six years after that book came out and then I reached out and just kind of extended the olive branch.”

Ben went on, “She talks to my sister a lot still,” Flajnik told Us of his ex. “They’re still quite friendly. I think she is happy living in Scottsdale, at least it looks that way. And, you know, Courtney was always a really nice person, deep down. She got a pretty raw deal with the edit.”