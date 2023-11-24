“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the season finale of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” which shows Kimberly reaching her breaking point with TJ.

The couple gets into an explosive fight, as Kimberly tells him, “Don’t you dare call me crazy,” and insists, “I'm acting like a wife who can't communicate clearly with her husband.”

Kimberly expresses to TJ that she doesn’t feel she gets the support she needs from him, especially living in India and not speaking the language.

Kimberly says she’s depressed, and TJ tells her, “You are depressed of your own reason, not because of me.” As she continues to get upset, he says, “Don’t shout at me.”

TJ tells her, “If you feel alone, you can go back to the U.S.... whenever you want.”

Kimberly replies, “I want to be with my husband, but it doesn't seem like my husband even wants to be with me.”

As they argue about finding a solution, Kimberly tells TJ, “Maybe give me a f**king hug and say, ‘I'm sorry you're f**king depressed.’”

TJ says, “I’m not doing that,” and the argument escalates… to the point of Kimberly screaming at the top of her lungs.