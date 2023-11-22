Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Dishes on Her Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Donna Kelce is dishing on Thanksgiving plans amid her son Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

While chatting with Billy Bush on “Extra: The Podcast,” Donna shared her unconventional Thanksgiving tradition to cope with Travis and brother Jason Kelce’s football careers. Listen here!

She said, “They’re practicing. They’re playing games on Sunday. I have always for the past, oh, 20 years gone to where they are, even in college. It was like, wherever they were, they were playing football… We were usually at either restaurants or at somebody’s house or something like that. I was never home. I’m never home on Thanksgiving. It is great, you don't have to cook.”

There are reports swirling, however, Travis could be hosting his family for Thanksgiving in Kansas City along with Taylor and her parents. Swift will be on a break from her Eras Tour leg in South America but is due for a show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.

While Travis was recently in Argentina to catch one of Taylor’s performances, Donna hit the movie theater to catch Swift’s concert film.

She called the movie “amazing,” and revealed that she sat in a “pre-reserved” seat, saying, “I thought, ‘This’ll be a good bet... I’ll go here and nobody’ll know I’m here,’ but, you know, I just wanted to see what the whole concert looked like ’cause I have not been.”

Donna has been spending a lot of time in suite boxes at her sons’ football games, even joined by Taylor at some! She commented, “I’ll tell you, it’s just... they’re making their own story, and I don’t even have to say anything, they’re just doing it all themselves.”