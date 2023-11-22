'90 Day Fiancé': Gino & Jasmine on THAT Lip Gloss & His Bachelor Party (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with “90 Day Fiancé” couple Gino and Jasmine about the drama playing out this season.

They talked about what’s on everyone’s mind… that lip gloss Jasmine found in Gino’s car.

Jasmine insisted it could not have been her lip gloss, explaining, "That's, number one, a color that I don't usually wear, and number two, it was not vegan and cruelty-free. Girl, I'm a vegan person, I take it seriously, and I only wear makeup that is vegan and cruelty-free."

Gino explained the multiple ways it could have gotten in his car. He said, “I’ve had my vehicles for six and a half years and I have had co-workers in my car… I’ve drove my sister and her boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinners… I’ve been on dates before I met Jasmine with that car… I don’t clean under my passenger seat. I don’t know who could have dropped it down there. It could have been any of those folks.”

Jasmine interjected, saying, “That lip gloss is no way on Earth older than a year… I did my research and I have receipts and I have dates from where that lip gloss was created and put to the market.”

Jasmine also clarified that the lip gloss was not planted by her or a producer: "I am crazy, but not even in my craziest moment I would plant a lip gloss."

She teased, “You have to keep watching and trust me, we will get to the truth who the lip gloss belongs to.”

While Jasmine wasn’t happy about the lip gloss, Gino wasn’t thrilled about her communicating with her ex, who she insisted is a “friend.” She said, “There are no romantic feelings involved. If there were or I had like 0.1% suspicions… I wouldn’t have any kind of communication.”

Gino asked, “Why do you call him ‘baby’ on your video call? Why are you meeting him behind my back?”

Gino also expressed his disapproval that Jasmine spent the wedding dress money he gave her to get a Brazilian butt-lift. He asked, “How are we going to have a wedding if she spent all that money on butt implants?” He added, “I don’t like that she lied to me about it… I wish she would have bought a wedding dress with that money.”

The two also discussed Gino’s secret bachelor party, which promises to cause some fireworks between them!

Jasmine commented, "I just saw the preview, but what is coming... If you think you have seen me crazy and mad, wait for it. You haven't seen anything." She added, "Not good, not good. That's all I can say, like, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth."