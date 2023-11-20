Getty Images

“Little People Big World” alums Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey have another baby on the way!

On Monday, the pair broke the news that they are expecting.

Audrey wrote on Instagram, “Secrets out… Baby #4 is on the way!!!🤰🏼We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!🤗.”

The pair are also the parents of Ember, 6, Bode, 3, and Radley, 2.

In a video, Audrey whispers something in Jeremy’s ear. He reacts by picking her up and twirling her around. He then whispers something to Ember, who whispers in Bode’s ear and he does the same to Radley, who says, “Big Brother.”

The family ends the video by celebrating the pregnancy news together!

Jeremy and Audrey have been married for nine years.

Jeremy is the son of Matt and Amy Roloff.

Earlier this year, Matt got engaged to girlfriend Caryn Chandler after six years together.

In a statement to People magazine, he said, “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”