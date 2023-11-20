Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Expecting Baby #2

“Counting On” alum Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah have another baby on the way!

Over the weekend, the pair announced that they were expecting their second child.

Along with posting a pic of Hannah holding a sonogram as Jeremiah holds their daughter Brynley, 10 months, they wrote on Instagram, “Life just keeps getting sweeter!”

In response to the Instagram, his sister Jill commented, “Congratulations!!!”

His other sister Jessa commented with two heart eye emojis.

Last year, the couple welcomed Brynley on Christmas Day.

At the time, Jeremiah wrote on Instagram, “After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in."