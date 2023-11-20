Jennifer Garner’s Kids Tried Giving Her Advice for Teen Role in ‘Family Switch’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Garner switched bodies in the 2004 comedy “13 Going on 30,” and now she’s doing it again for the new Netflix movie “Family Switch”!

Jennifer and Emma Meyers star in the Christmas film about a cosmic event that causes parents and teens to switch places.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with the stars and joked with Jennifer, “I'm starting to think you're trying to tell us something… Is this something that’s happened to you in real life?”

Garner replied, “Well, I might have a little experience.... No, I just love it. I love the complete change-up. I love how physical you can be when you're playing somebody so much younger than yourself.”

As for Emma, she can empathize with her mom a little more now.

“I think I didn't try to understand my mom enough as a kid,” the “Wednesday” actress said. “Doing this movie and being put in the shoes of a mom is quite a smack in the face with how it actually is.”

Jennifer is no stranger to teens with her three kids at home: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11.

Megan noted that things are a lot different for teens these days, and Jen told her, “I wouldn't make it to lunch. I'm at my kids’ schools a lot — their high schools — and I'll be serving lunch or working in the library and I think… ‘Oh, my gosh, I wouldn't make it.’ There's so much coming at them.”

Ryte asked if she talked to her eldest Violet about the role, and Jennifer replied, “I did, but really I'm playing a character and used my own observations. But anytime I try to talk to my kids about it they're instantly like… ‘Well, don't do… don't do...’ And I said, ‘Okay, I'm doing my own thing. Don't worry. I'm not going to play you.’”