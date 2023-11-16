Win It! Variety’s 2023 Power of Women Gift Bag

Tonight marks Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, where Fantasia Barrino, Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone and Billie Eilish will be honored.

Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs will receive at the event.

“Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!

The full list includes:

Barry’s: Class Credit

Beekeeper’s Naturals: Propolis Immune Support Throat Spray

beis: Discount on Products

Bluejay Bikes: Gift card

Bombas: Women’s Tri-Block Ankle Socks

Clarins: Double Serum Anti-Aging + Anti-Wrinkle Serum

Community Sixty-Six: Detoxifying AHA/BHA Gel Cleanser

Davids: Peppermint Toothpaste

Davines: Love Smoothing Instant Hair Mask

Dog PPL: One Free Month

Dr. Bronner’s: Crunchy Hazelnut Butter Magic All-One Chocolates

Dr. Bronner’s: Crunchy Hazelnut Butter Magic All-One Chocolates Elemis: Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

epicuren: Peptide Rich Hand Cream

eyeko: Black Magic Pencil Eyeliner

eyeko: Black Magic Pencil Eyeliner Filorga: Meso-Mask

Garnier: Micellar Cleansing Water All-In-1 Waterproof Makeup Remover & Cleanser

Garnier: SkinActive Cleansing Eco Pads

Goodal: Green Tangerine Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum

gorjana: Iris Earrings

Grande Cosmetics: GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Grande Cosmetics: GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum in Medium

ILIA Beauty: Liquid Powder Eye Tint

Intelligent Change: The Five Minute Journal

Justin’s: JUSTIN'S® Classic Almond Butter 12 oz

L.A. Clinic BH: Gift Certificate

Laneige: Cream Skin 2-in-1 Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramide & Peptide

Lanolips: 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

Laundress: Delicate Wash

Lawless: Lip mask/Lip gloss

Living Proof: Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray

L'Occitane: Almond Shower Oil

L'Occitane: Shea Hand Cream

Loved01 by John Legend: Cleansing Wipes

Lumene: Glow Boost Essence Serum

Lumene: Glow Boost Essence Serum Mad Hippie: Vitamin A Serum

Megababe: The Smoothie Deo Mini

Murad Skincare: 5 Minute Fix: Targeted Correctors

Osea: Undaria Algae Body Oil

Ouai: St Barts Body Crème

Ouai: St Barts Body Crème PCA Skin: Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum

Plant Paper: The Softest Toilet Paper on the Planet

Poppi: Strawberry Lemon & Doc Pop

Rosebud: Minted Rose Lip Balm Tubes

SACHAJUAN: Over Night Hair Repair

Siete: Sea Salt Grain Free Tortilla Chips

SkinMedica®: Award Winning System

slip: Back to Basics Skinny Scrunchies

Sol de Janeiro: Beija Flor Elasti-Cream

Stanley: The Quencher H2.0 FlowState™ Tumbler

Sulwhasoo: First Care Activating Serum VI

Supergoop!: Glowscreen SPF 40

Tarte Cosmetics: tartelette™ tubing mascara

Tarte Cosmetics: maracuja juicy lip

Teleties: Open Almond Beige Large Hair Clip

Tenoverten: The Rose Soak

The Outset: Daily Essentials Travel Set

Zoya: Nail Polish