Question of the Day: Which TV Family Should Make a Comeback?
The entire cast of “Modern Family” — along with a stand-in photo of an absent Ty Burrell — had an epic reunion at Sofía Vergara’s house, leading some fans to wonder if a reboot could be in the works.
That leads us to our question of the day… what TV familywould you like to see make a comeback? Would you prefer the characters of “Modern Family” or “Schitt’s Creek”?
Take our poll below, sponsored by Mystery Science Theater 3000, and let us know!