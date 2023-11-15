Lewis Hamilton Looks Forward to ‘Epic’ F1 Race in Las Vegas

Getty Images

For the next few days, F1 will completely take over Las Vegas!

That’s right, the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is turning the famous strip into a 3.8-mile track. Cars will hit speeds of 200 miles per hour as they zoom past the Bellagio, Wynn, and wrap around the new sphere.

“Extra’s” Mark Wright caught up with driver Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell ahead of the race as they rolled out the AMG GT Coupe at Speed Vegas.

Lewis told Mark, “It's going to be epic here this weekend,” while George added, “There's only ever one first so this is exciting one to be a part of.”

While the winner will be crowned on Saturday, the celebration surrounding the race is kicking off tonight.